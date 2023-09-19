Monsoon fury hits fruit growers hard

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 18

Monsoon fury has caused considerable damage to the horticulture sector in Kullu district this year. Fruit growers of Kullu district have suffered huge losses and their source of livelihood has been hit hard because of this disaster.

Damages suffered According to data, apple crop was damaged on 2,866.58 hectare land, pear on 4,879.1 hectare, plum on 941 hectare, persimmon on 161 hectare and pomegranate on 40 hectare land in different parts of Kullu district.

Data accessed from the Horticulture Department reveals that the around 15,367 farmers of Kullu district were engaged in cultivation of fruit crops like apple, pear, plum, persimmon and pomegranate to earn their livelihood. The major damage was reported to apple crop followed by pear, plum, persimmon and pomegranate.

According to the data, apple crop was damaged on 2,866.58 hectare land, pear on 4,879.1 hectare, plum on 941 hectare, persimmon on 161 hectare and pomegranate on 40 hectare land in different parts of Kullu district.

As many as 9,446 farmers were engaged in apple cultivation, 3,369 in pear cultivation, 2,007 in plum cultivation, 392 in persimmon cultivation and 153 in pomegranate cultivation, who were affected directly because of the monsoon fury. The Horticulture Department has assessed losses to apple crop to the tune of Rs 2663.77 lakh, pear (Rs 812.40 lakh), plum (Rs 398.70 lakh), Persimon (Rs 39.55 lakh) and pomegranate (76.69 lakh) in the district.

According to the Horticulture Department authorities, on 8,756.72 hectare land, the damage to fruit crops was below 33 per cent, while on 131 hectare land the damage was assessed above 33 per cent. The fruit growers of over 90 gram panchayats of Kullu district suffered huge losses. These growers lost their source of livelihood. The department has sent a detailed report of the losses to higher authorities at Shimla for further action.

The apple growers of Kullu district said that inclement weather and monsoon fury had done considerable damage to their crops this year, which directly impacted their economy.

#Kullu #Mandi #Monsoon