Monsoon fury: Homeless, 1,800 Mandi families await rehab

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 27

The monsoon fury has wreaked havoc on Mandi this year, leaving over 1,800 families in the district homeless. The worst-affected areas of the district are Sadar, Balichowki, Sarkaghat, Sundernagar and Karsog subdivisions, where a large number of houses were damaged. Data accessed by The Tribune from the district administration revealed that from July to August this monsoon, a total of 1,887 houses were damaged in Mandi (701 fully and 1,186 partially), rendering over 1,800 families homeless. The affected families are desperately waiting for their rehabilitation by the state government.

According to the data, 245 houses were fully damaged in Sadar subdivision, 27 in Thunag, 64 in Balichowki, 46 in Sarkaghat, five in Dharampur, 15 in Jogindernagar, 141 in Sundernagar, 22 in Gohar, 30 in Padhar, 59 in Balh, 41 in Karsog and six in Kotli. Similarly, 267 houses were partially damaged in Sadar subdivision, 56 in Thunag, 112 in Balichowki, 158 in Sarkaghat, 41 in Dharampur, 43 in Jogindernagar, 255 in Sundernagar, 47 in Gohar, 10 in Padhar, 64 in Balh, 112 in Karsog and 21 in Kotli.

Besides, 1,081 cowsheds and 175 shops were damaged in different parts of the district. Many areas have become completely unsafe for living, where houses have been vacated by the administration.

In Mandi town, the Tarna Hills and Sanyard ward areas have become sinking zones, where houses have developed huge cracks, forcing residents to leave these and take refuge in temporary shelters.

Residents of Kuklah, Thalaut, Sarkaghat and a few other villages have been demanding their rehabilitation at safe places.

According to Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Madan Kumar, the administration is collecting the details of losses from different parts of the district.

The ADM said 1,852 rain-hit people were living in relief camps at various places in the district set up by the administration while many affected families had taken refuge at their relatives’ houses.

“The state government is providing relief to the affected families, besides accommodation in relief camps. So far, Rs 43.35 lakh has been disbursed among 1,641 affected families in the district while ration kits were distributed among 946 families. Besides, 4,275 tarpaulins were distributed among those affected by the district administration,” he said.

#Mandi #Monsoon