Monsoon fury: Pratibha visits flood-hit areas of Sundernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 25

Member of Parliament and state Congress president Pratibha Singh today visited the flood-affected areas of Sundernagar subdivision in Mandi district. Along with taking stock of the damage there, she reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works. She visited various villages like Alsou and Gamohu in Sundernagar and met the disaster-affected families. She was accompanied by former CPS and senior Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur.

All help being provided The government is with the flood-affected victims. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu is making sure that the affected people are given all help. Air Force helicopters are providing ration to the inaccessible areas. Pratibha Singh, MP

“Helping the disaster victims is my first priority. I am distressed by the huge loss and suffering of the people in the disaster,” the MP said. She assured all possible help from her side in the rehabilitation works.

Total losses so far Rs 8,468.25 CR Deaths 372 MISSING 42 Landslides 156

“In this difficult time, the state government is with the flood-affected victims. The Chief Minister is making sure that the affected people are given all help. With the help of Air Force helicopters, ration, other essential materials and medicines have been delivered to the inaccessible areas of Mandi parliamentary constituency,” the MP said.

She said that a demand has been made to the PM to declare these floods as a national calamity.

8,000 vehicles stuck in Mandi, Kullu districts

Over 8,000 vehicles have been stuck in Mandi and Kullu districts for the last three days due to blockade of roads between Mandi and Kullu. Over 2,000 light motor passenger vehicles were stuck in Balh and Sundernagar alone. The police has started stopping vehicles towards Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti from the Mandi side because parking space has been exhausted from Dehar up to Mandi.

