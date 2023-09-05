Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 4

A two-member team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) today started a survey of landslide-affected areas in Mandi district to find out the reasons for the disaster.

On the first day of the survey, the team along with professors of the IIT-Mandi and local administration officials inspected Magvain, Tarna, Sanyardi and surrounding disaster-affected areas in Mandi town. It also inspected cracks in the Jal Shakti Department building at Tarna and the houses of the SP and the District and Sessions Judge.

The team would study geophysical factors to ascertain the reasons for landslides. It would survey the Jukain area of Sarkaghat tomorrow and Riur in Dharampur subdivision on Wednesday and Thursday. It would hold a meeting with the Mandi Deputy Commissioner on Friday.

The GSI team comprises scientists Shreyasi Mahapatra and Wangshitula Ozhukam. RK Prasanna and Rajneesh Sharma, professors of Geo-structural Engineering Department, IIT-Mandi, besides Om Kant Thakur, SDM, Mandi Sadar, officials of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, HP State Electricity Board, Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department accompanied the geologists.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a geological survey to find out the reasons for excessive landslide incidents in Mandi district during the rainy season. The GSI team, along with the professors of the IIT-Mandi, is conducting a thorough survey in the district.”

He said, “On the basis of the report to be submitted by the team, an action plan will prepared to deal with such situations in future. Besides, necessary steps will be taken to prevent damage to present structures.”

