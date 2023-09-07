Monsoon fury road to recovery: Now, experts to study carrying capacity of wildlife sanctuaries

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 6

Experts from the GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora (Uttarakhand), and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, will undertake studies to assess the carrying capacity of the ecologically-fragile national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Manali, Renukaji and Simbalbara (Sirmaur) to ensure that they do not suffer any degradation. Himachal has five national parks and 22 wildlife sanctuaries.

The decision is based on the guidelines framed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and issued to all 13 Himalayan states in 2020 to undertake carrying capacity studies of hill stations, including cities and eco-sensitive zones that could face degradation. The carrying capacity studies of Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala and Kasauli have already been done with the help of experts from reputed institutes.

The Himachal Government has already accepted proposals submitted by the GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the NIT-Hamirpur for undertaking studies of the Manali and Renukaji wildlife sanctuaries and Col Sher Jung National Park at Simbalbara (Sirmaur), respectively.

The government has also approached the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, and the Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, to undertake similar studies of the Shimla Water Catchment and Chail wildlife sanctuaries, respectively, but these institutes are yet to submit their proposals. The government aims to attain sustainability of socio-cultural attributes while safeguarding the economic interests and heritage of local communities.

Though national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are designated protected areas, in view of rising tourist influx and tourism-related activities, need was felt to analyse their carrying capacity. The Great Himalayan National Park in Kullu has emerged as a major tourist attraction and it receives a large number of visitors every year.

The national catastrophe in Himachal brought about by heavy rain, cloudbursts and flashfloods has brought focus on the need to check human interference in natural habitats where unregulated construction activity can cause immense harm. There is concern over tourism promotion in some areas without assessing their carrying capacity.

