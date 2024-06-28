 Monsoon hits six Himachal districts, heavy rainfall expected from tomorrow : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Monsoon hits six Himachal districts, heavy rainfall expected from tomorrow

Monsoon hits six Himachal districts, heavy rainfall expected from tomorrow

Monsoon hits six Himachal districts, heavy rainfall expected from tomorrow

Tourists enjoy foggy weather at The Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

The monsoon has arrived in the state. As per the weather department, the monsoon has hit parts of districts of Una, Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Hamirpur and the remaining districts will get the monsoon rains over the next couple of days. The normal date of the arrival of monsoon in the state was June 22. Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 24.

As per the department, isolated spells of heavy rainfall are “very likely” to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur during this spell, especially on June 29-30. These heavy spells of precipitation would be accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) at isolated places.

“The monsoon in the state is likely to be normal this time,” said an official of the weather department.

Unlike last year, the state has received deficient rainfall in May and June. While May was over 70 per cent rain deficient, June has been 53 per cent rain deficient so far. From June 1 to June 26, the state received 39.5mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 84.3mm. So far, the rain deficiency in the districts of Bilaspur, Una, Solan, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti has been less than 60 per cent, whereas the deficiency in the districts of Hamirpur, Kangra and Kinnaur is above 60 per cent.

Several parts of the state have received good rainfall over the last 24 hours. As per the department, light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorm/ lightning is likely to continue for the next 24 hours at few places in the state. The precipitation is likely to intensify from June 28 onwards. A fairly widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity is likely at many places in low and mid hill districts of the state from June 28 till July 1.














