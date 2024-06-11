Monsoon likely to hit Himachal Pradesh by June 20-22

Shimla, June 10

IMD scientist Surinder Paul said that if the conditions remain good, then monsoon is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh by June 20-22. IMD further predicted that it would rain well in Himachal Pradesh this year. Paul said, “The weather is dry and temperature is above normal. After June 15, thunderstorm activity can be reported.”

#Monsoon #Shimla