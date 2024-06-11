Monsoon likely to hit Himachal Pradesh by June 20-22

Shimla, June 10
IMD scientist Surinder Paul said that if the conditions remain good, then monsoon is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh by June 20-22. IMD further predicted that it would rain well in Himachal Pradesh this year. Paul said, “The weather is dry and temperature is above normal. After June 15, thunderstorm activity can be reported.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...