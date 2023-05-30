Monsoon may be below normal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

While the state is receiving higher than normal pre-monsoon rains, the monsoon rains are likely to be below normal. As per Shimla Meteorological Centre, there’s 50 per cent probability of monsoon rains being below normal in Northwest India, including Himachal.

“Quantitatively, it is likely to be 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 734.4 mm in the state,” said Surender Paul, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre. “In respect of spatial distribution of the monsoon rains, normal to below normal rainfall is likely over many areas along the foothills of Himalayas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state continues to reel under pre-monsoon rains. From March 1 to May 29, the state has received 12 per cent more than normal rainfall. Against the normal rainfall of 237 mm, the state has received 265 mm rain. The deviation has been over 100 per cent in the districts of Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan. Shimla and Mandi have received 70 and 72 per cent more than normal rain, respectively, in this period. Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti are the only two districts which have recorded less than normal rainfall in this period.

Even as the monsoon is around three weeks away from hitting the state — generally monsoon arrives here around June 20, there’s no let up in the pre-monsoon rains. On Monday, another Western Disturbance hit the state, resulting in light to moderate rainfall at several places across the state.

“We are expecting widespread light to moderate precipitation over the next three-four days. The rain is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur,” he said.

The weather department is also expecting light to moderate rainfall/snowfall activity in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu during this period.

The precipitation, accompanied by hailstorm and lightening, is likely to cause damage to fruit and vegetables. As per the impact based forecast for agriculture, there could be fruit dropping, stem breakage and yield loss in fruit like apple and pears due to hailstorm and gusty winds. Vegetables, too, are likely to suffer damages like loss of flowers, rotting of plants due to water logging, breakage of stems.