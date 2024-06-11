Monsoon on the way, wary Mandi gets rain-ready

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

Anticipating the onset of the monsoon season, the Mandi district administration has commenced preparations to mitigate potential disasters effectively. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan convened a high-level review meeting here today to discuss and plan strategies for disaster management.

Devgan announced that in vulnerable areas, identified for landslides, a three-month ration supply will be facilitated through public distribution systems by June 25. He emphasised the need for all officials to remain alert during the monsoon and execute their duties responsibly.

Instructions were issued to all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and departments to conduct meetings at the subdivisional level before June 15, focusing on disaster preparedness. They were tasked with compiling lists of sensitive roads, villages, available resources and temporary shelters in landslide-prone areas. Identification of necessary machinery, such as bulldozers, was also mandated.

Directives were issued to submit the lists to the district office by June 15 for timely deployment of resources and personnel to facilitate cluster-wise disaster management.

Furthermore, Devgan directed the establishment of 24/7 disaster management control rooms at the subdivisional level. He instructed the SDMs, Municipal Officers and PWD officials to ensure proper drainage of water through immediate cleaning of drains to prevent waterlogging in sensitive areas.

Reflecting on past challenges, particularly heavy damage along the Mandi-Kullu route last year, the NHAI officials were instructed to deploy necessary machinery at strategic points along the route to address any emergencies promptly.

Moreover, the NHAI was tasked with repairing and solidifying the route before the onset of the monsoon, ensuring timely completion of necessary work on the Mandi-Kullu via Kataula road.

The NHAI officials also reported the deployment of machinery and precautions taken to prevent rockslides along the route.

The DC assured a comprehensive inspection of the route under his supervision to rectify any deficiencies. The meeting was attended by Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, ADC Rohit Rathour and senior officials from various departments, including Rural and Urban Development, Health and Electricity, via video-conferencing to ensure comprehensive coordination for disaster preparedness in the district.

