Monsoon session from Sept 18

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

The monsoon session of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha will be held from September 18 to 25, having seven sittings in all.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhavan today, said the session had to be delayed due to the unprecedented rain.

“It was a courtesy call. I apprised the Governor about the devastation caused by the recent rain and the relief and restoration work,” he said.

The Opposition had hit out at the state government for not convening the monsoon session to “avoid discussion”, which is normally held in the month of August.

