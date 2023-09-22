Month on, Subathu-Dharampur road opens for light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 21

Nearly a month after the Subathu-Dharampur road was damaged due to torrential rains, it was opened for light vehicles today. The road was, however, not opened for heavy vehicles as only temporary repair work has been undertaken.

Buses, trucks and heavy defence vehicles were forced to take detours through Solan entailing an additional journey of nearly 1.5 hour.

The opening of the road even for smaller vehicles has come as a major relief to the defence staff, daily commuters, including government employees and students, who were studying in various schools and travelled on this road on a daily basis. They were forced to use the arterial roads through Radiyana village and the ill-maintained link road added to their woes.

Since the damaged road lies within the 14 Gorkha Training Centre, the Military Engineering Services has been entrusted its repair work. Permanent restoration would require more time as the road had been badly damaged with a major portion having sunk in after appearance of cracks on the surface.

The town has been cut off from Dharampur after this road was damaged after a heavy downpour on August 24. An internal road of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) has also been damaged besides seven to eight buildings of the centre. Though the centre has restored an internal road, permanent restoration was awaited.

