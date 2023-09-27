Months on, rain-hit Solan families still living in tents

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 26

Families displaced in Solan district due to the rain fury in July are still awaiting proper rehabilitation even as the state government has announced to pay a monthly rent to those residing in relief camps.

Such camps have been set up in schools, community halls as well as temple complexes, besides private buildings. Some affected families have also pitched tents in front of their houses in places like Serla village in the Goyla gram panchayat in the Doon Assembly segment as it was not feasible to shift the entire household belongings elsewhere.

The district administration is in the process of identifying families residing in the relief camps who will be provided Rs 10,000 as monthly rent in urban areas and Rs 5,000 in rural areas.

As many as 230 houses have been fully damaged and 435 partially damaged in the Doon Assembly segment, which was among the worst-affected segments in Solan district.

“The state government has provided Rs 1 lakh to the owners of partially damaged houses and Rs 1.30 lakh to the owners of fully damaged houses. Houses are also being provided under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Ajay Yadav. “Since the winter is approaching, help of industries is being sought to create pre-fabricated structures where a room, kitchen and common facilities such as toilets can be provided to the affected people,” said Ram Kumar Chawdhary, MLA, Doon.

He said one unit would cost Rs 1.5 lakh and he would pool some funds to help the displaced families while a request would also be made to the CM for assistance. As many as 172 concrete and 158 kutcha houses were fully damaged while 423 concrete houses and 461 kutcha houses were partially damaged in Solan district.

#Solan