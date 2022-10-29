Moot court competition begins

A three-day moot court competition in association with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) began on Friday. The moot proposition for the contest includes discussions of the Indian Constitutional Law and other aspects of human rights. In all, 74 teams from law schools, colleges and universities across India are participating in it. The teams include national law universities as well as public and private institutions that have been accredited by the Bar Council of India. Rajeev Bali, Director, Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, was the chief guest for the inaugural session of the contest.

Inter-college volleyball meet starts

An inter-college volleyball competition has kicked off at Government College, Sanjauli. On the first day of the competition, Kullu girls defeated Nerwa; Government Sanskrit College, Kayartu, beat Government College, Nirmand; RKMV, Shimla, beat Government College, Ghumarvin; Government College, Solan, beat Government College, Sundernagar; and HPU defeated Jogindernagar college. As many as 250 girls from 22 colleges of the state are participating in it.

IGNOU extends admission date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to various UG/PG (Master and bachelor degree) programmes and UG/PG diploma programmes for July 2022 session till October 31. Interested candidates can now register on the IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) till October 31. For more information, they may contact any of the nearest IGNOU study centre or regional centre in Shimla.

