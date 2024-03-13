Moot court competition to begin at Himachal Pradesh University on April 25

Shimla, March 12
The Department of Laws, Himachal Pradesh University, will organise a national moot court competition from April 25 to 27. The university has invited candidates for confirming their participation in the competition.
The participants must be pursuing a full-time or part-time bachelor’s law programme at the time of the competition. Each college, law school or university can send only one team. The participating team must consist of three members — two speakers and one researcher.
The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of Rs 15,000, while the runner-up will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The best speaker and best memorial will receive a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each. The winners and runner-up will also be awarded trophies and certificates.
The last date of the online registration is March 30, while the participating teams can be registered offline till April 10.
