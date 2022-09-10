Morchas play key role in Himachal BJP: Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, September 9
State BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna today lauded the role of various party morchas in reaching out to common people in the state.
Khanna attended a joint meeting of the BJP kisan, mahila, SC and yuva morchas at Theog, near here.
He took feedback from all morcha leaders on the party’s position. He said, “There are 706 booths in this organisational district and all morchas have completed their formations. It is ground-level workers like you associated with various morchas who take the party’s ideology and the achievements of the government to people.”
He appreciated the role of the Mahila Morcha workers in strengthening the party at the booth level.
