More agri startups need of hour, says Horticulture Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 1

Dr Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, today urged the management of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to lay stress on developing entrepreneurial skills among students.

He was presiding over the 38th foundation day event of the university at the main campus. He said it was a matter of concern that there were very few agri startups and more needed to be started. He advised the university to run courses on developing entrepreneurial skills among students.

Kumar dwelt upon the successful Amul Milk model and said it could be replicated in the horticulture and agriculture sector as well. He called for an organised approach in the twin sectors for better results.

Dr KT Parthiban, Dean, Forest College and Research Institute, Mettupalayam, was the guest of honour on the occasion. He talked about the initiatives taken to develop natural farming.