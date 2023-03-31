More boys than girls born in Sujanpur for 3rd year in row

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 30

The sex ratio at birth has increased to 1,048 females against 1,000 males for the financial year 2022-23 in Sujanpur subdivision of Hamirpur district. Sujanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harish Gajju stated this while addressing a meeting of the Women and Child Development Department yesterday.

He said, “The increase in gender ratio at birth in the subdivision in the past three years is outstanding.” The subdivision had recorded birth of 1,042 females per 1,000 males in 2020-21, 1,031 females in 2021-22 and 1,048 females in 2022-23. The child sex ratio had also increased to 961 females per 1,000 males in the district, he added.

The SDM said the level of malnutrition had also decreased to 0.9 per cent in the subdivision. He credited awareness camps, nutrition fairs and regular health checks conducted by the executing agencies for the improvement. He also appreciated the efforts of Asha workers, who regularly monitored expecting mothers in rural areas.

He said, “In this financial year, 2,901 children and 554 pregnant women were benefited under the Integrated Child Development Scheme. A sum of Rs 7.14 lakh was given to 14 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojna and Rs 9.30 lakh was given to 30 beneficiaries under the CM Shagun Yojna. Meanwhile, two widows received a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.”

“A total amount of Rs 4.39 lakh was given to 97 mothers under the Mother Teresa Matrisambal Yojna and Rs 9.78 lakh to 236 women under the Pradhanmantri Dhatri Yojna.”

“Fifteen women were awarded fix deposit certificates of Rs 2.7 lakh under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojna while 258 girls were given a scholarship of

Rs 4.48 lakh in the subdivison,” the SDM added.