More spurious drugs seized from Baddi unit

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 30

A team of drug inspectors and the police seized another cache of spurious drugs and raw material at a godown on the bypass road at Baddi last evening.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said a team of drugs inspector and the police searched a godown on the Space 9 complex. They found loose tablets purported to be telmisartan (13.14kg), calcium carbonate (17.9kg), bilayered tablets of amlodipine and telmisartan (1.67kg) and blended powder purported to contain telmisartan (5.86kg) along with parts of compression machines that is five sets of dies and punches, used in compression of spurious tablets of drotaverine and calcium recovered earlier from another godown at Baddi on November 22.

Four samples were drawn from the seized material, which would be sent for lab analysis. The premises was searched in the presence of its owner Mohit Bansal, who disclosed that it was rented to Trizal Formulation through its partner Vishal Chaurasiya. Officials had sealed the premises and further probe was under way to know the origin of this material.

Spurious drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore were seized from a godown at Baddi on November 22 and an unauthorised manufacturing unit was sealed by the officials on November 24. Three persons, the kingpin Mohit Bansal, an Agra resident, Atul Gupta, an Auriaya resident, and Vijay Kaushal, an Indore resident, were arrested under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, for manufacture of spurious drugs. All three were in police custody till December 1.