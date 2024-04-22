More than 12 lakh devotees visited Himachal’s 6 Shaktipeeths

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

As many as 12,83,535 devotees from across the state as well as from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi paid obeisance at six Shaktipeeths located in the state during the Chaitra Navratri festival, that concluded on April 17.

According to police information, as many as 4,90,000 devotees visited Bala Sundari Temple in Sirmaur district, followed by 3,33,100 devotees at Chintpurni Temple, Una. Similarly, as many as 1,98,355 devotees paid obeisance at Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur, 1,22,400 devotees at Jwala Ji Temple, 88,000 at Chamunda Devi Temple and 51,680 in Brajeshwari Devi Temple in Kangra.

As many as 1,14,860 vehicles, including 61,126 two-wheelers, 48,362 light motor vehicles and 5,372 heavy motor vehicles had visited these areas during the Chaitra Navratri festival.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said the Himachal Pradesh Police had made adequate arrangements for the safety and security of the devotees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla