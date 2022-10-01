Shimla: More work done than promised, says Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla, September 30

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today praised the state government for boosting the pace of development and ushering in “unprecedented development” to the hill state.

“Unprecedented development has taken place because we understood the pain of urban people,” he said. The BJP government had done “more than it had promised in its manifesto,” the minister added.

He said that the government had prioritised ‘ease of living’ for the people of the state.

Bhardwaj said there was only one municipal corporation during the Congress rule but now there are five, besides nagar panchayats and city councils.

The minister thanked the Central government for supporting the state in urban development.

