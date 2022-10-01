Shimla: More work done than promised, says Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla, September 30
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today praised the state government for boosting the pace of development and ushering in “unprecedented development” to the hill state.
“Unprecedented development has taken place because we understood the pain of urban people,” he said. The BJP government had done “more than it had promised in its manifesto,” the minister added.
He said that the government had prioritised ‘ease of living’ for the people of the state.
Bhardwaj said there was only one municipal corporation during the Congress rule but now there are five, besides nagar panchayats and city councils.
The minister thanked the Central government for supporting the state in urban development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive