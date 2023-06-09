Morepen factory dumping effluents in open: NGT panel

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 8

Villagers residing in the vicinity of a pharmaceutical unit of Morepen Laboratories at Masulkhana village, near Parwanoo, are facing health risks due to the factory letting out untreated effluents into a nearby nullah and on agricultural land in violation of norms.

These findings have been reported by a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in September 2022 to examine the factory after local residents alleged it was causing environmental degradation.

The report was submitted to the NGT recently. The factory was examined in October 2022 and February 2023 by a joint panel comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the Kasauli SDM.

“The concentration of nickel and zinc in soil samples taken from downstream locations in the area was found to exceed the safe limit. Zinc was found to be in much higher concentration in plants and edible part of crops, both upstream and downstream the industrial unit. Higher concentration of zinc can lead to various health complications,” the committee said.

Violation of consent conditions and environmental norms were observed by the committee. The effluent treatment plant (ETP) of the unit was found non-operational. Only a part of the effluents was being treated. A large part of the untreated effluents was being disposed of without complying with the inlet norms of common effluent treatment plant for the past around four years.

The SPCB has granted consent to operate to the unit up to March 2025 on the condition that the industry shall treat and recycle all effluents and achieve zero liquid discharge. This was, however, yet to be achieved although the unit has been given July 2023 deadline to comply with the norm.

The industry was also found drawing surface water meant for irrigation, without obtaining any permission. Taking stern view of this, the committee has directed the industrial unit to immediately disconnect the water connection.

“On May 2, the factory was issued a notice by the State Pollution Control Board based on the findings of the joint committee to submit a compliance report,” said Pradeep Moudgil, Regional Officer, SPCB, Parwanoo.