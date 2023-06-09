 Morepen factory dumping effluents in open: NGT panel : The Tribune India

Morepen factory dumping effluents in open: NGT panel

Morepen factory dumping effluents in open: NGT panel


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 8

Villagers residing in the vicinity of a pharmaceutical unit of Morepen Laboratories at Masulkhana village, near Parwanoo, are facing health risks due to the factory letting out untreated effluents into a nearby nullah and on agricultural land in violation of norms.

Health risk

The concentration of nickel and zinc in soil samples taken from downstream locations in the area was found to exceed the safe limit. Higher concentration of zinc can lead to various health complications. Joint committee

These findings have been reported by a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in September 2022 to examine the factory after local residents alleged it was causing environmental degradation.

The report was submitted to the NGT recently. The factory was examined in October 2022 and February 2023 by a joint panel comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the Kasauli SDM.

Drawing surface water illegally

  • The industrial unit was also found drawing surface water meant for irrigation, without obtaining any permission
  • Taking a stern view, the panel has directed the industrial unit to immediately disconnect the water connection

“The concentration of nickel and zinc in soil samples taken from downstream locations in the area was found to exceed the safe limit. Zinc was found to be in much higher concentration in plants and edible part of crops, both upstream and downstream the industrial unit. Higher concentration of zinc can lead to various health complications,” the committee said.

Violation of consent conditions and environmental norms were observed by the committee. The effluent treatment plant (ETP) of the unit was found non-operational. Only a part of the effluents was being treated. A large part of the untreated effluents was being disposed of without complying with the inlet norms of common effluent treatment plant for the past around four years.

The SPCB has granted consent to operate to the unit up to March 2025 on the condition that the industry shall treat and recycle all effluents and achieve zero liquid discharge. This was, however, yet to be achieved although the unit has been given July 2023 deadline to comply with the norm.

The industry was also found drawing surface water meant for irrigation, without obtaining any permission. Taking stern view of this, the committee has directed the industrial unit to immediately disconnect the water connection.

“On May 2, the factory was issued a notice by the State Pollution Control Board based on the findings of the joint committee to submit a compliance report,” said Pradeep Moudgil, Regional Officer, SPCB, Parwanoo.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

3
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

4
Diaspora

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs, says Sikh-American leader

5
Delhi

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

6
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

7
Nation

Rajasthan polls: BJP not wary of wrestlers, but of Sachin Pilot's proposed new outfit

8
Ludhiana

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

9
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

10
Nation

Court asks Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

ED attaches ~1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

ED attaches Rs 1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

Accused of aiding drug smuggler, extortion

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig


Cities

View All

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth ~669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

4 AAP councillors on way to protest against MP detained

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Theft accused hangs self at police station

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office

Youth electrocuted in Fatehgarh Sahib