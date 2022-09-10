Shimla: Mother, daughter killed in car accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

A mother and her daughter were killed and one person was injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Chaura on the Kinnaur–Shimla border today.

The mishap took place in the afternoon, killing Ganga Devi (60) and her daughter Neha (25), hailing from village Kothi in Kalpa tehsil of Kinnaur. Ganga Devi’s son, Deepak (33), who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to Civil Hospital, Jeori, for treatment.

Teams of the police, NDRF, ITBP, Home Guards and fire department undertook rescue and relief operations.

