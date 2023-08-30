Mother, uncle get life term for killing 7-year-old

Nurpur, August 29
The Additional District and Sessions Court last evening convicted a woman and her brother-in-law and awarded them life imprisonment for killing her seven-year-old son, Yoodhvir Singh, in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on both of them.
A murder case was registered against the two under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC by Indora police in 2019. A missing report was lodged by Yoodhvir’s father Balwant Singh of Palakhi village in Indora. After failing to trace his missing son, Balwant suspected a foul play by his wife Poona Devi and younger brother Seva Kumar. As per Balwant, the two were in an illicit relationship.
