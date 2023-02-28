Motor vehicle inspector’s tout booked for corruption

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 27

The local unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) today booked the proprietor of a driving school here for making a payment of over Rs 21 lakh into the account of a motor vehicle (MV) inspector, Sumeer Dutta.

SP Anjum Ara said a case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amended) Act-2018 had been registered against Jagdish Kumar, proprietor of the Anjali Diving School.

“A probe was conducted against Jagdish, who was arrested along with the MV inspector in June 2022. During the probe, it was revealed that Jagdish and his staff had explicitly made the payments of over Rs 21 lakh in the account of Dutta over a period of four to five years.”

Dutta took this money to issue fake heavy transport vehicle (HTV) licences. He reportedly connived with Jagdish, who collected money from the licence seekers and handed it over to the MV inspector without imparting any training. Dutta took the bribe and issued fake HTV licences.