Motorcycle rams into HRTC bus, two injured

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

Two youths from Kullu district were injured after their motorcycle collided with an HRTC bus in the Aut tunnel on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district today.

According to the police, the bus was plying to Kullu from Dalash while the motorcyclists were coming from the opposite direction when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to a hospital in Kullu, from where one of them was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Additional SP Sagar Chander said that a case had been registered against the bus driver.

