MoU inked to prevent, manage forest fires

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

HP Police Training College (HPPTC), Daroh, Forest Department (Dharamsala circle) and Jamula gram panchayat have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the prevention and management of forest fires, forest conservation and management and enhancement of skills and knowledge of the forest staff in disaster management.

Bimal Gupta, DIG, HPPTC; E Vikram, Chief Conservator of Forests, Dharamsala Forest Circle; and Reena Katoch, pradhan of Jamula gram panchayat, signed the MoU.

According to a press statement issued by the state police headquarters in Shimla, the Forest Department is the custodian of forest resources in the area and manages these scarce resources with the help of the local gram panchayat with the overall purpose of the conservation of biodiversity.

The Daroh college shall adopt a patch of forests in the locality as it possesses expertise in areas such as disaster management and rescue skills that can be utilised to enhance the capabilities of the local forest staff.

