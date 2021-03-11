MoU signed for IT sector training

The Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) and EdCIL Limited signed an MoU to train 1,800 candidates in the sectors of information technology and tourism and hospitality. HPKVN MD Kumud Singh and Ratnesh Kumar, CGM EdCIL, signed the MoU. EdCIL Limited is a public sector undertaking in India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Education. These high value courses sponsored by the HPKVN will be free of cost for the selected candidates. EdCIL will mobilise Himachal youth for the programmes through public notices, advertisements etc., and freeze batches accordingly. EdCIL will provide courseware, deploy trainers, conduct training, facilitate conduct of assessments, provide certifications and facilitate placements.

HPU UG exams likely in May

The examination for students of first and second year of BA/BSc/BCom/Shashtri is likely to be held in the first week of May. The date sheet for these courses will be available on the university website in due course of time, said the Himachal Pradesh University Assistant Registrar (Conduct) on Wednesday.

Meditation camp organised

The HPU Disabled Students Cell organised an “Anapan meditation” camp for specially-abled students, which was inaugurated by HPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Jyoti Parkash on Wednesday. On the occasion, Prof Parkash highlighted the importance of the camp for increasing concentration and keeping a control on breath. He said these abilities help in gaining knowledge and education. About 47 students participated in the camp.