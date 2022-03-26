MoU signed to promote lemongrass farming

Tribune News Service

Palampur, March 25

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, and Dev Surya Himalayan Organic Pvt Ltd, Palampur, to promote the cultivation of lemongrass and aromatic marigold among farmers of local villages. The CSIR-IHBT will provide 10 lakh lemongrass slips and 75 kg of seeds of aromatic marigold under the CSIR Aroma Mission. The institute in collaboration with Dev Surya Himalayan Organic aims to cover 336 acres of 1,209 farmers.

CSIR-IHBT Director Sanjay Kumar said that the Aroma Mission was started in 2017 to promote the cultivation of high-value aromatic crops for the socio-economic uplift of farmers and employment generation in rural areas. Under Phase II of the Aroma Mission, the CSIR-IHBT is committed to bringing 3,000 hectares under the cultivation of aromatic crops in the region, he added. —