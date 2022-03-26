MoU signed to promote lemongrass farming

Palampur, March 25
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, and Dev Surya Himalayan Organic Pvt Ltd, Palampur, to promote the cultivation of lemongrass and aromatic marigold among farmers of local villages. The CSIR-IHBT will provide 10 lakh lemongrass slips and 75 kg of seeds of aromatic marigold under the CSIR Aroma Mission. The institute in collaboration with Dev Surya Himalayan Organic aims to cover 336 acres of 1,209 farmers.
CSIR-IHBT Director Sanjay Kumar said that the Aroma Mission was started in 2017 to promote the cultivation of high-value aromatic crops for the socio-economic uplift of farmers and employment generation in rural areas. Under Phase II of the Aroma Mission, the CSIR-IHBT is committed to bringing 3,000 hectares under the cultivation of aromatic crops in the region, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...