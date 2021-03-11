MoU signed to train 1,800 Himachal candidates in IT, tourism sectors

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

The Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) and EdCIL India Limited, a public sector undertaking, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train 1,800 candidates in the information technology and tourism and hospitality sectors.

Kumud Singh, MD, HPKVN, and Ratnesh Kumar, Chief General Manager of EdCIL, signed the MoU. The HPKVN sponsors these high-value courses and would be free of cost for the selected candidates. It would provide guidance to support and monitor training being imparted by EdCIL.

The nigam shall preferably set up short-term training centres for IT courses in Solan and Sirmaur districts whereas the training in the tourism sector would be mainly conducted in Kangra and Chamba districts.

EdCIL would provide courseware, deploy trainers, conduct training, facilitate the conduct of assessments, provide certifications and facilitate placements. Bona fide Himachali youth, who are willing to undergo short-term training, could apply for these courses.