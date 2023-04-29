 Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur who braved inhospitable terrain gets rousing welcome on her arrival in Solan : The Tribune India

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur who braved inhospitable terrain gets rousing welcome on her arrival in Solan

Narrates her arduous journey

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur who braved inhospitable terrain gets rousing welcome on her arrival in Solan

Baljeet Kaur addresses the media.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 29

Baljeet Kaur, the mountaineer who braved inhospitable terrain for 48 hours while descending from Mt Annapurna, was given a rousing welcome on her arrival at Solan on Saturday.

Narrating her arduous journey, Kaur said it was a combination of various factors which led to the misadventure while descending from Mt Annapurna. She was reported missing on April 18 but rescued hours later from where she was rushed to a hospital at Kathmandu.

She was aware of the dangers which Mt Annapurna would pose while climbing without oxygen.

“It was my first such experience of climbing the peak without oxygen and as always I wanted to summit Mt Annapurna and return to the base camp the same day.”

She had prepared her family, especially warning her mother that this would be a difficult climb where she should not pay heed to rumours about her and wait for her phone call.

She was given an experienced sherpa initially by her agency but she alleged that he was paid extra money by some foreigner following which he deserted her midway.

Kaur was promised another experienced sherpa. The replacement, however, came at that height and he sought time to relax at the base camp before taking on the onwards journey. After acclimatising at the base camp, she was asked to go ahead with a porter while the sherpa would follow them. The three came together till the base camp on April 15 but she was left only with a porter on April 16 while the sherpa was to follow later.

“Since the sherpa who accompanied them had not rested for two days and was tired, I decided to give up the journey this year and come back the next year.  Also, he had no experience of climbing without oxygen. I was in no position to argue and finally decided to go ahead after being pursued by the Sherpa,” she said.

She successfully summited Mt Annapurna on April 17 at 6 pm after remaining without food, water, sleep and oxygen for 36 hours. But she developed hallucinations and acute mountain sickness overcame her as she started her journey back. She was deserted by the sherpa who did not give her oxygen as she gasped for breath and said he would “reveal” that she had used oxygen in the climb, said Kaur.

She started climbing down with the help of a safety rope while unsuccessfully trying to get attention from Camp 4 where she saw some lights but her cries remains unheard. She also slipped while trying to hold on to the rope in a state of utter fatigue and somehow dragged herself to move ahead. While trying to read the Gurbani she saw an app which was given to seek emergency help on her cell phone. She sought a rescue team from the agency, which arrived after five hours braving all challenges. She managed to enter the chopper and successfully come back.

She attributed her success to her mentor, Balkar Singh, as well as to the love received from the people. Annapurna is the tenth-highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

2
Trending

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

3
Punjab

3 held for preparing fake passports to help gangsters flee country: Punjab DGP

4
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

5
Nation

IAF pilots land plane on unlit runway at night in Sudan to rescue 121 Indians

6
Chandigarh

Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

7
Jalandhar

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

8
Sports

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

9
Chandigarh Stamp Duty Rebate

Mohali registers 1,323 properties in a day

10
Nation

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, chorus of support for protesting wrestlers grows

Don't Miss

View All
Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

Top News

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted wrestlers' allegations: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Was speaking to media

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, expresses solidarity

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster

The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...

ED searches BYJU’s office, CEO Raveendran’s residence over FEMA violations; seizes ‘incriminating’ documents

ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents

Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

No Covid vaccine available with Chandigarh hospitals since February

Dera Bassi tragedy: Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

Chandigarh MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Income Tax Department raids hawala dealers in Delhi

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Jalandhar byelection: Diaspora showing little enthusiasm

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Punjab: 'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

VB team ‘inspects’ Chahal’s properties

Patiala: VB team 'inspects' Bharat Inder Singh Chahal's properties

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare