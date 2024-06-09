Mountaineer from Manali scales world’s highest pass

Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, June 8
Krishna Thakur (42), an avid mountaineer of Manali, has brought laurels to the country by conquering world’s highest lake, 16,237 feet high Tilicho lake, and 17,769 feet high Thorang-La, the highest pass in the world, in Nepal. Krishna was accompanied by five mountaineers — team leader Nim Tenzin, Nick, Jayanti, Jored, and Joel from America during this expedition.
They started the expedition from Kathmandu on May 25 and conquered the world’s highest Lake Tilicho on May 29. Then the team returned to Shri Kharak on May 30 and embarked towards Thorang- La the next day. She hoisted the tricolour at the world’s highest Pass on June 2. The mountaineers gave the message of not spreading garbage and contributing to cleanliness by bringing back the garbage.
Krishna said, “All the team members were younger to me. I faced difficulties in this expedition, like my feet swelled on the way, but I did not lose courage.” The people of Manali are elated at her achievement.
