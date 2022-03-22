MoUs signed for 15 projects at Medical Devices Park

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

The Industries Department has signed MoUs worth Rs 810 crore for 15 projects to be set up at the upcoming Medical Device Park (MDP) at Nalagarh in district Solan.

Entrepreneurs from Mohali show interest A delegation of entrepreneurs from Mohali Medical Devices Cluster evinced interest in setting up units in the park and signed MoUs for different verticals.

ANG Life Sciences signed an MoU for a Nutraceutical unit in Kandrori Industrial area at a cost of Rs70 crore with a potential of 300 jobs.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Director (Industries)-cum-Managing Director, HP SIDC, signed the MoUs on behalf of the government at Chandigarh today. He apprised the investors that the structure of the State Implementing

“The planning for the development of other infrastructure such as power, water and road connectivity is at an advanced stage,” he informed the investors who signed the MoUs for setting up their units in the MDP to be set up at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The Central Government would provide Rs 100 crore for developing common scientific facilities in the park. "This MDP will also house the Centre of Excellence of Center for Innovation and Bio-Design (CiBiod), for which a detailed discussion were held with Dr Varinder Garg, Principal Investigator of CIBioD, PGIMER, Chandigarh," he said. The department would sign an MoU with CiBioD, PGIMER shortly.