Move to set up ‘tourism village’ in university draws criticism

The recent decision of the state government to set up a ‘tourism village’ on the campus of the HP Agriculture University has attracted widespread criticism.

The state government had directed the varsity to transfer 100 hectares of land to the state Tourism Department to set up a ‘tourism village’ in Palampur.

Vice Chancellor DK Vatsa said the final decision to allot the land for the ‘tourism village’ on campus was yet to be taken. Experts in the university were studying the state government’s proposal.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar today strongly opposed the decision. Addressing mediapersons, he said the decision would not only hamper the smooth functioning of the university, but would also affect the students and scholars. He categorically stated that the BJP would strongly oppose this move.

Parmar said the government should acquire the hundreds of acres of government land lying vacant in and around Palampur for the setting up of tourism villages instead of disturbing the smooth functioning of an educational institution.

Former MLA Parveen Sharma said the university was an autonomous body and its VC should not come under any pressure by state government to transfer the land.

