MP: Govt taking credit for projects funded by Centre

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 26

BJP MP from Kangra Kishan Kapoor today alleged that the Congress government in the state was taking credit for the works done in the district using Central grants.

Kapoor, in a press note issued here, alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently flagged off 15 electric buses bought with the Smart City project funds. The Smart City project was allotted to Dharamsala by the Central Government and the state government did not pay its due share for it.

Asked why the previous BJP government did not pay its due share for the Dharamsala Smart City project, Kapoor said both previous and current state governments were to be blamed. He added that it was a norm that the local MP was invited whenever any project funded by the Central Government was inaugurated. However, the government or the administration did not invite him to the inaugural function of any Smart City project.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson from Dharamsala Puneet Malhi said that Kapoor had no right to question the present government. “He should first give an account of the works done for Kangra during his stint as the local MP,” he added.