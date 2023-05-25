MP: Reinstall Sonia’s plaque at Atal Tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 24

Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh today directed the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti to reinstall the plaque relating to the laying of foundation stone by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Atal Tunnel.

The foundation stone of the tunnel was laid by then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 28, 2010. During the BJP regime, the project was renamed as Atal Tunnel and inaugurated by PM Modi in 2020.

At the time of inauguration, the plaque relating to the laying of stone by Sonia Gandhi was not reinstalled, leading to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Pratibha was at Keylong to review the central development schemes.

She directed the administration to explore the possibility of constructing a tribal building near AIIMS in Bilaspur. She also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti that “all projects be completed within the stipulated time”.

She expressed satisfaction over the progress of various development projects under central development schemes.