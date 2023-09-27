Himachal MPs didn’t plead disaster issue with Centre: Ashray Sharma

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 26

Ashray Sharma, son of BJP MLA from Mandi (Sadar) Anil Sharma, today targeted yjr Lok Sabha members from the state, saying they failed to effectively take up the rain disaster issue with the Centre.

He alleged that Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh did not do as much work as she should have done. Ashray said some leaders had made Mandi a political tourism spot.

He said, “The state government should form a committee for the next 25 years comprising persons from the ruling party and the Opposition to ensure planned development.”

He said Sukhu had done a great job in extending help to the affected families in the state.

