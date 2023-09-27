Himachal MPs didn’t plead disaster issue with Centre: Ashray Sharma

Mandi, September 26
Ashray Sharma, son of BJP MLA from Mandi (Sadar) Anil Sharma, today targeted yjr Lok Sabha members from the state, saying they failed to effectively take up the rain disaster issue with the Centre.
He alleged that Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh did not do as much work as she should have done. Ashray said some leaders had made Mandi a political tourism spot.
He said, “The state government should form a committee for the next 25 years comprising persons from the ruling party and the Opposition to ensure planned development.”
He said Sukhu had done a great job in extending help to the affected families in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...