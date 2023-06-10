MRI, CT scan machines at IGMC often out of order, patients suffer

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 9

Even as the government is keen on introducing hi-tech robotic surgeries in medical colleges, patients are struggling to get basic facilities like MRI and CT scan without interruption even at the premier institution like Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. Every three-four months, the MRI and the CT scan machines break down, leaving the patients in the lurch. Lately, both these machines remained out of order for about a week.

“These machines were installed long time back. Also, there’s heavy load on the machines as the number of patients visiting the hospital is quite high,” said IGMC Principal Sita Thakur. While the MRI machine was installed in 2006, the CT scan machine was installed in 2010.

According to some doctors, the hospital needs three CT scan machines and two MRI machines to handle the increasing rush in the hospital. “The workload is very high, the CT scan machine runs almost round the clock,” said a doctor. “With just one machine, patients get distant dates for tests, sometimes over a month. This delays the treatment,” he said.

The IGMC principal agreed that the hospital needed more machines. “We are in the process of ordering an additional MRI and one X-ray machine for the hospital. We have already bought a new CT scan machine. We are in the middle of setting it up and it will become functional shortly,” she said.

A source in the hospital questions frequent breaking down of these machines. “The hospital has maintenance contract with the companies for these machines. The technicians visit every three months. So, it’s strange that these machines still break down so frequently,” he said. Incidentally, due to the frequent breaking down of the machines, the repair cost has exceeded the actual cost of these machines.