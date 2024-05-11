MTB Shimla cycling event flagged off with 15-km ride

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

The Firefox MTB Shimla cycling event was flagged off from the Ridge here today. Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event was graced by several dignitaries, including ITBP DIG Prem Singh and Hero Cycles’ president Rohit Sharma.

In a symbolic gesture before the race, the ceremonial flag off was led by the ITBP DIG and the Hero Cycles’ president. Mohit Sood, president of HASTPA, was also present on the occasion.

The flag-off ceremony marked the official commencement of the Firefox MTB Shimla through the majestic Shivalik ranges. The participants embarked on the Shimla heritage mountain bike ride, a scenic 15-km route covering iconic landmarks. From the historic Christ Church and Town Hall to the picturesque Scandal Point and Indian Institute of Advanced Study, the ride showcased the rich cultural heritage of Shimla, while promoting the sport of mountain biking.

According to Sood, the mountain bike ride aims to raise awareness regarding Shimla’s cultural heritage and the sport of mountain biking, catering not only to professional riders but also families and newcomers to the sport.

“Through this unique event, participants experience the thrill of mountain biking while immersing themselves in Shimla’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes,” Sood said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Shimla