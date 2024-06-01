Muck dumping: Himachal Pradesh High Court asks govt to act against violators

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 31

The HP High Court today directed the government authorities to initiate action against the violators, who have dumped muck illegally in Govind Sagar lake or its tributaries or on other forest or public lands and to take such an action to its logical conclusion within six months.

It further ordered to initiate all possible steps to clear the muck from the banks of Govind Sagar lake, its tributaries, forest and all public lands.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya directed the Chief Secretary that he would personally monitor the implementation of the directions of this court and file his affidavit of compliance on the next hearing on July 1.

PIL alleges breach of environmental laws

The court passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation regarding the breach of environmental laws. It was alleged in the petition that repeated instances of illicit dumping of muck into Govind Sagar Lake and its tributaries in Bilaspur district. The agencies involved in four-laning of Kirtapur-Ner Chowk Section of NH-21, contractors engaged by PWD and other people engaged in construction activities in the vicinity have primarily been suspected as violators.

It observed that, “As the aspect of depletion of natural resources and its impact on environment can’t be ignored, the violations of law with impunity on account of the failure on part of authorities to enforce needs to be viewed seriously. There is no scarcity of measures to put curbs on activities causing environmental depletion.”

