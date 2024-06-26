Muck-dumping in Mandi

MUCK has been dumped on the roadside in School Bazaar here, giving an ugly look to the area as well as posing an obstruction to traffic movement. The Mandi MC authorities should clean up this area as soon as possible.
Shivam Gupta, Mandi
Water crisis in Solan
WATER is being supplied after a gap of five to six days here, and when it is supplied, the water pressure is very low. Residents are forced to depend on water tankers. However, thousands of the town’s residents cannot afford this. We urge the government to kindly ensure enough water supply to the residents.
Gaurav, Solan
Stray cattle menace in capital
Stray cattle on the Shimla-Basantpur road has increased over the past few days. These cattle could injure themselves or someone, or even lead to an accident. The authorities are requested to transfer the cattle to a suitable shelter.
Hardayal, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...