 Muck-dumping in Mandi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

What our readers say

Muck-dumping in Mandi

Muck-dumping in Mandi


MUCK has been dumped on the roadside in School Bazaar here, giving an ugly look to the area as well as posing an obstruction to traffic movement. The Mandi MC authorities should clean up this area as soon as possible.

Shivam Gupta, Mandi

Water crisis in Solan

WATER is being supplied after a gap of five to six days here, and when it is supplied, the water pressure is very low. Residents are forced to depend on water tankers. However, thousands of the town’s residents cannot afford this. We urge the government to kindly ensure enough water supply to the residents.

Gaurav, Solan

Stray cattle menace in capital

Stray cattle on the Shimla-Basantpur road has increased over the past few days. These cattle could injure themselves or someone, or even lead to an accident. The authorities are requested to transfer the cattle to a suitable shelter.

Hardayal, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

4
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

5
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

6
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

7
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

8
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

9
India

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

10
India

Owaisi hails conflict-hit West Asian country Palestine after taking oath, remarks expunged

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets

The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student raped

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student raped

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Ex-MP Kamal Chaudhary dies

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day