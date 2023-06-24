Mudslide hits rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla track in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, June 24
Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site, was disrupted on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh owing to mudslide following heavy rainfall, an official here said.
"Traffic on the rail line would be normalised soon. Work on clearing the muck that has blocked the tracks near Koti is on," a senior railway official told IANS.
Landslides were also reported at several places near Koti in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital.
Toy trains, as they are popularly called, run on the century-old Kalka-Shimla rail line. Each train has seven coaches and can accommodate nearly 200 passengers.
The 96-km-long narrow gauge railroad, originally built to ferry Europeans to Shimla, the then summer capital of British India, was chosen by the UNESCO as a world heritage site in 2008.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government holds all-party meet on Manipur, representatives of 22 parties in attendance
Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have ...
Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city
Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...
Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass
Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...
Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi
Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi on Friday and also announce...
Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal
Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...