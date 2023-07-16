Mukesh Agnihotri flays Punjab CM for remarks over river water

Our Correspondent

Una, July 15

Against the backdrop of devastating floods, the issue of sharing water resources between Punjab and Himachal has also resurfaced in the political circles.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently said, “Now, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal are not asking for their share of river waters. They have left Punjab to drown.”

Shun politics on natural disaster Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should remember that he is now the CM of a state and not a stage performer. He should not play politics over the tragic natural disaster that has caused human deaths and widespread destruction. Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy CM

In a press note, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today criticised Mann for his remarks. He said Mann should remember that he was now the CM of a state and not a stage performer. He should not play politics over the tragic natural disaster that has caused human deaths and widespread destruction. This was the time for undertaking swift relief and rescue operations, besides exercising restraint on the use of words and avoid blame game, Agnihotri said.

He said Himachal was either the origin or watershed for major rivers that made civilisation possible in the plains. Besides Himachal, Mann also commented on Haryana and Rajasthan, which was very irresponsible and unfortunate, Agnihotri said.

As regards the 7.19 per cent share of Himachal Pradesh in river waters, he said the rightful claims had been put forwarded with facts at various forums, including the Union Government and the Supreme Court.

A bitter discord had emerged between the two states after the Central Government’s decision on May 15 this year to waive the requirement of obtaining a “no objection certificate” by Himachal Pradesh from the Bhakra Beas Management Board for utilising Sutlej and Beas waters for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Agnihotri said the Congress government in the state was busy in relief and rescue operations. Drinking water schemes were being restored, road connectivity was being ensured and the damaged infrastructure was being repaired.

