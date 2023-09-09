Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurates works worth Rs 30 crore in Haroli

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today inaugurated 19 development works to be completed at a cost of Rs 30 crore in the Haroli Assembly segment. Most of the works pertained to drinking water and irrigation.

He dedicated drinking water and irrigation schemes to public at Panjawar, Pandoga, Badheda, Rora, Kangar lower, Sainsowal, Samnal, Haroli, Dhugge, Gurplah, Bathu and Laluwal villages. The Deputy Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Rajiv Gandhi community facility in Nagnoli village on which a sum of Rs 17 lakh will be spent, besides laying the stone of two rain shelters in Kangar and Kuthar Beet villages on which Rs 25 lakh would be spent.

Agnihotri laid the foundation stones of six classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandoga, on which a sum of Rs 1 crore will be spent, besides laying the stone of an outdoor stadium in government school, Haroli, at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore.

Agnihotri, while addressing a gathering in Haroli, said ‘Yuva Milan’ programmes would be organised in the constituency on the second day of every month to ensure the participation of youth in the development of the segment and motivate them to keep away from drugs. He said that the 8th day of every month would be reserved for development works like laying foundation stones, inaugurating new schemes and reviewing the progress of developmental works in the Haroli segment.

Agnihotri said in an effort to recharge the ground water, Rs 11 crore would be spent in the segment, adding that 122 ponds in Haroli would be recharged and repaired at a cost of Rs 58 crore.

Agnihotri said 1,300 VIP numbers auctioned in the state had fetched a revenue of Rs 6 crore.

