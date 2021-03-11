Multi-specialty surgery camp starts in Nurpur

NURPUR, MAY 18
Under the centrally sponsored National Health Mission, a four-day multi-specialty surgery camp started at the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday. A team of surgeons from a private hospital of New Delhi has started performing general and cataract surgeries free of cost at the camp.
Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania, while inaugurating the camp, said it would benefit financially weak people of the area. He appealed to the people to take advantage of the camp.
On the first day, as many as 100 patients registered their names for different kinds of surgeries.
On this occasion, the minister said after the installation of the PSA oxygen plant at the Nurpur Civil Hospital at the cost of Rs 2.15 crore from the PM Cares Fund, a 24-hour oxygen supply facility had been ensured to the patients admitted in the indoor ward of the hospital.
He said Rs 1.50 crore had been spent on the emergency ward and Rs 12 crore were being spent on the construction on a new Out Patient Department (OPD) in the hospital.
