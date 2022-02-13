Multi-storey parking coming up at 'no-parking zone' in Himachal's Bir

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 12

Illegal and unplanned constructions in Bir Billing have become a matter of serious concern. Though the state government has constituted the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) under the chairmanship of SDM Baijnath to regulate construction activities in Bir Billing, illegal constructions are going on.

Bir-Billing is a famous tourist destination of the state and one of the top paragliding sites of the world. The state tourism department has taken up the construction of multi-storey parking in a “no parking zone” near the paragliding landing site at Chogan in gross violation of rules.

Tourism Dept ignores orders The government has imposed a ban on all construction activities near the landing site to avoid paragliding mishaps. However, the Tourism Department has chosen to ignore the orders and the parking lot is being built.

Residents say the government had acquired land for developing a landing site for paragliding. There was no proposal for the construction of any multi-storey parking.

This is despite the fact that the state government has imposed a complete ban on all construction activities near the landing site to avoid paragliding mishaps and for the safe landing of para gliders.

Approval not sought I admit that the Tourism Department had not taken permission from SADA for the construction of the multi-storey parking, which was mandatory. —Salem Aazam, sdm baijnath & Sada chairman

Bir Billing residents say that the state government had acquired land for developing the landing site for paragliding and there was no proposal for the construction of any multi-storey parking. They say that if the parking was allowed to come up it would be a major hazard for fliers.

SDM Baijnath Salem Aazam, who is also chairman of the SADA, when contacted, admitted that the tourism department had not taken permission from SADA for the construction of multi-storey parking, which was mandatory.

He said when the matter came to his notice he wrote to Deputy Director Tourism and District Tourism Officer Kangra to stop construction as it was “illegal”. However, nobody bothered to implement his orders. He said if multi-story parking was allowed to come up it would pose a threat to fliers

Assistant town planner Rohit Bhardwaj, who is also a member secretary of SADA, stated that neither his office nor SADA had approved any plan for the construction of multi-storey parking at Chogan near the landing site. He said, in fact, it being a no construction zone he had denied the permission thrice. However, despite his refusal the contractor started the construction illegally. He also provided a copy of the refusal letters written to the DTO.

Vinay Dhiman, District Tourism Officer, when asked, said that as per record the parking project under construction at Bir Billing has no approval from the Special Area Development Authority (SADA). He would look into matter and necessary steps would be taken to regularize the construction or restrict the building to single story to avoid inconvenience to fliers.

Unplanned constructions in Bir Billing have reduced open area in this hill resort, posing a threat to the flyers. In the past few years, increase in the number of tourists has led to the mushrooming of hotels, shops and restaurants in the area. As a result, open area for the safe landing of the fliers is shrinking.

