MUN conference at Loreto Convent

Shimla, June 23
Loreto Convent School, Tara Hall, at Shimla organised an inter-school Model United Nations (MUN) conference. Students from nine schools across the city took part in the debate on various global and national issues.
The MUN hosted five committees, namely United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), Joint Parliamentary Session (JPS) and International Press.
Principal Sr Goretti Tirki, guest of honour Smriti Rana and the faculty began the conference by lighting a lamp. Then the secretary general of the conference addressed the gathering. Students performed a beautiful kathak dance and sang a thought-provoking song ‘Tell Me Why’.
The opening day of the conference witnessed student delegates fiercely discussing various issues ranging from global reproductive rights to political instability in South Asia.
