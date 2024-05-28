Municipal Corporation to crack down on water wasters

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

At a time when the capital town is facing acute shortage of drinking water, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has directed the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) to cut off drinking water supply to consumers whose water tanks are found overflowing.

MC Mayor Surender Chauhan said a strict action would be taken against such people.

The issue was raised during the recent monthly general meeting of the Municipal Corporation where councillors complained that water tanks had been seen overflowing in several buildings across the town, which is leading to wastage of water.

The town, which is facing heatwave conditions over the past few days, is also going through water crisis due to decrease in the water level in several water supply schemes. Recently, SJPNL had decided to supply drinking water in the town for five days a week till the water situation gets better.

