Gangu Ram Musafir’s return to Congress fold put on hold as Makllikarjun Kharge nod awaited

Shimla, April 22

On Saturday last, the Congress had welcomed back into its fold veteran leader Gangu Ram Musafir, six-time MLA from the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district. Yesterday, the Congress said that Musafir had not been re-inducted into the party yet and the decision on his return was pending with All India Congress Committee president Makllikarjun Kharge. Today, the party attributed the apparent flip-flop on Musafir’s return to a procedural formality.

Musafir, who was suspended from the party for six years for contesting against the party’s official candidate in the 2022 Assembly elections, had come to the Congress headquarters with his supporters with a lot of fanfare on Saturday, and Pratibha Singh had announced his return to the party’s fold.

“Musafir has tendered an unconditional apology for his actions to the disciplinary committee of the party. Now, the party high command is considering his request and the decision will be made shortly on the basis of merit,” said Rajneesh Kimta, HPCC general secretary. “The HPCC has also recommended Musafir’s return to the party,” Kimta added.

Unperturbed by the turn of events, Musafir said that he was already back in the Congress. “A small formality remains about my return to the party and the people concerned are having a look at it. I have been assured that I am member of the party now,” he added.

He said he was essentially a Congress man and that’s why he chose to return to the party along with his supporters. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the Congress’ U-turn on Musafir was the result of resistance to his return from within the party. Musafir, however, rejected the speculation. “There’s no resistance whatsoever to my return to the party. A mere formality is being completed with regard to my return,” he added.

