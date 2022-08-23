Mushroom walk held at Pinegrove

A mushroom walk was organised at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, by the eco club of the school. Team members from the EarthJust Ecosystems Foundation, Ashish Palyal and Shrey Gupta, visited the school during the event. An informative introductory presentation and a brief on mushroom-hunting was given. As many as 25 students from classes VI-VIII participated in the walk. The aim of the project was to instil passion to explore natural habitats.

7-day instrumentation training

Shoolini University will host a seven-day long synergistic training programme on ‘Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure’ (STUTI). The programme is being supported by the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ICT), under an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology. Associate Professor of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences Deepak Kumar said the event would focus on recent approaches and techniques in drug design and drug discovery and would cover hands-on training on instrumentation including high-performance liquid chromatography, high-performance thin-layer chromatography, gas chromatography mass spectrometry.

‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ quiz organised

Bharat Vikas Parishad, Shimla, organised ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ quiz at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Vikas Nagar, in which 500 students from 25 schools of the city participated. The question paper had 60 questions, which were to be answered in 45 minute. The quiz was aimed to test the knowledge of Indian culture, history, epics of Ramayana/ Mahabharata/ Bhagwad Geeta etc, politics and the Constitution, geography, economics, religion, literature, science, research and sports.