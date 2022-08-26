Music contest at Auckland School

An inter-house band and choir competition was held at Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, on Thursday. All the four houses — Durrant, French, Lefroy and Matthew — participated in the team. Prithni Bisht of French House was declared the best singer. In the band competition, French House secured the first position while Durrant bagged the second spot. In the choir competition, the first position was bagged by French House while Lefroy House stood second.
Workshop on horticulture held
The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, a constituency college of Nauni University, organised a workshop under the Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP SHIVA), which is financed by the Asian Development Bank. The university VC Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said it was important that novel technological practices and devices be adopted. He urged the gathering to encourage the youth to adopt agriculture as a profession. He said the income should be increased from the same piece of land using high-density plantations.
Governor awards 350 meritorious students
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar felicitated the toppers of 33 schools in 'Shimla ke Medhavi' programme at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Portmore, Shimla. As many as 350 meritorious students of class X, XI and XII of the city participated in the programme. On the occasion, the Governor said the country was celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and there was a need to reflect on the direction which the nation would take in the next 25 years.
